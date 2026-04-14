Israel and Lebanon hold direct talks without breakthrough

Israel and Lebanon held their first direct diplomatic talks since 1993, though the meeting didn’t result in a major breakthrough to end a brutal war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed group wasn’t represented at the Washington meeting and said it wouldn’t abide by any deal the two sides reached, complicating the path to peace even as the countries agreed to further negotiations.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said Washington and Tehran could hold additional talks in the coming days after marathon weekend negotiations stalled.

The US hopes to pressure Iran to make concessions with its blockade that came into effect Monday: More than a dozen American warships have confronted six vessels departing an Iranian port, forcing them to turn back.