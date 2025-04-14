Events Newsletters
Global investment giant KKR builds up Gulf team, appoints David Petraeus as chairman

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Apr 14, 2025, 9:24am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Gen. David Petraeus talks during the Kyiv Security Forum dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 21, 2025 in Kyiv.
Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
The News

Global investment giant KKR is ramping up its presence in the region, appointing former US General and CIA Director David Petraeus as Chairman of KKR Middle East and forming a dedicated regional investment team.

The firm has offices in Dubai and Riyadh and has been active in the region since 2009. It plans to deploy more capital in the Middle East, encouraged by “structural reforms, pro-investment policies, and favorable demographic trends accelerating economic growth,” according to its co-CEOs.

A chart showing Gulf FDI projects.

KKR’s investments in the Gulf include data center operator Gulf Data Hub, ADNOC Oil Pipelines, and a portfolio of commercial planes from Etihad Airways.

The firm sees the Middle East as a region that can’t be “overlooked” due to its low inflation and strong growth, according to a recent report by its global macro analysts.

