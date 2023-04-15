The unspoken tension in environmentalism

This tension is relatively new. A few decades ago, an energy project would have likely involved fossil fuels. Blocking it would have reduced local environmental damage, and possibly carbon emissions, too. Whether it would have been beneficial is of course a wider question — abundant energy is a good thing — but environmentally speaking, there would have been little ambiguity.

That’s not as true now. Solar and wind power are extraordinarily cheap and efficient, for example, but have a large territorial footprint: The Brookings Institution estimates that building enough wind and solar power to replace all the non-renewable energy production in the United States would, optimistically speaking, require a land area equivalent to 1.6 Delawares, or in international terms, roughly one Cyprus. Another, less optimistic, study put the figure at one South Dakota — Belarus, to non-Americans — about 20 times larger.

Whichever of those two figures is closer to the truth, the U.S. will have to do the equivalent of paving an entire state with solar panels and wind farms and associated infrastructure, in order to reach a fully zero-carbon energy system. This seems to me (speaking as someone in Britain, with a stake in the climate but not in the preservation of local beauty spots in the U.S.) a good thing to do. But it will involve building things, not leaving nature untouched.

Ironically, the way to minimize this impact would be to vastly increase reliance on nuclear energy, which is also zero carbon, and has a vastly lower land footprint. But that is even less popular with environmentalists, in part because of concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste, and in part because of safety fears. These worries are understandable, but nuclear waste storage is a solved problem now, and nuclear is far safer than any fossil fuel.

This tension applies not just to energy projects, but to many other facets of environmentalism. What feels like the ecologically sound thing to do is often not the thing that most reduces carbon emissions. It feels greener to live in the countryside, but city dwellers have far lower-carbon lifestyles because it’s easier for them to walk, take public transit, and cycle. Building more homes in cities doesn’t feel green, but it absolutely is. Major new rail projects don’t feel like environmental projects, but they shift cargo and passenger transport away from cars, and reduce carbon. Opening huge lithium and cobalt mines doesn’t feel very green, but if we want electric vehicles and battery storage, we need the raw materials.