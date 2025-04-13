Events Newsletters
Americans are increasingly downbeat about the economy

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 13, 2025, 6:13pm EDT
politicsNorth America
A woman shops a fish at a store in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The News

Inflation-weary Americans are increasingly downbeat about the future of the US economy.

Nearly half of the respondents to a new CBS News poll thought tariffs will increase prices in the long term, while a growing number predict a recession will occur in the next year; the survey was conducted late last week, meaning it captures sentiment even after US President Donald Trump paused most of his new tariff hikes.

Many economists also believe a recession remains a real possibility.

And while Trump’s exemption for electronics represents a deescalation, it also compounds the uncertainty for businesses: “Why would anyone anywhere build a new factory under these conditions?” The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson mused.

