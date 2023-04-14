Booming K-pop CD sales are bad for the environment, group warns

A massive increase in K-pop CD sales is harming the environment in Korea as discarded CDs fill up landfills with plastic waste, a Korean environmental group warned this week.

The group cited a study by the Korea Consumer Agency where 53% of K-pop fans said they buy CDs only to collect the accompanying album merchandise and not to actually listen to the music. This resulted in discarded and hard-to-recycle plastic records piling up in landfills.

In a statement Wednesday, the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement called on the government to enact legislation to address the issue and reduce CD waste.