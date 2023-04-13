As Ghana becomes first to approve a new malaria vaccine, a look at the impact of the disease in three charts

Ghana became the first country in the world to approve a new malaria vaccine.

The Oxford University-developed vaccine, called R21, showed 80% protection against the deadly disease in early trials. It requires three initial doses followed by a booster after one year, and is also being considered for approval by the World Health Organization.

Malaria kills more than 600,000 people a year, the vast majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Here’s a look at the global situation in three charts.