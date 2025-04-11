Abu Dhabi’s G42’s Presight finds new markets

Abu Dhabi’s G42 is ramping up an international expansion through its unit Presight, with a focus on the US, Central and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, a senior executive told Semafor. The plans come as the Abu Dhabi-listed unit of G42, the AI company that last year took a $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft, has inked government contracts in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Albania, and Jordan and looks to do more deals in the US, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, COO Adel Alsharji said.

Presight has a regional office in Astana, Kazakhstan, to meet growing demand for its products in Central Asia. The office has around 30 employees managing contracts such as building a supercomputer for the government and a $190 million smart city project in the capital, and a 13-year deal worth $480 million with Azerbaijan’s oil and gas company SOCAR.

G42 tapped a longtime Microsoft executive to lead its US business late last year: Ali Dalloul shuttles between San Francisco and Abu Dhabi, according to a spokesperson.