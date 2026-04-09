Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala soars after dealmaking spree

Mubadala’s investment activities soared in 2025 to the highest level in at least eight years as it pushed further into technology, health care, and infrastructure. The Abu Dhabi sovereign fund said in its annual report that it invested nearly $40 billion in 2025, 20% more than a year earlier. It now controls $385 billion of assets, 17% higher than 12 months ago.

Mubadala has recently become one of the most aggressive Gulf sovereign wealth funds, embarking on a dealmaking spree, tying up with some of the biggest names in global finance, and taking a more active role leading on investments rather than being a passive capital provider.

As well as investing globally — about 44% of its assets are in North America — the fund also has a role in creating jobs in the UAE, attracting foreign investment, and diversifying the local economy. That may become more important as the Gulf emerges from the economic shock of the Iran war and looks to restore investor confidence. “We are confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger than before,” Chief Executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.