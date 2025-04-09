Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Crashing global stock markets put a pause on Gulf IPOs

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Apr 9, 2025, 9:21am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Market data is displayed on a screen inside the Nasdaq market site as US stock markets opened Tuesday following Monday’s broad sell-off in New York City, in March 2025.
Mike Segar/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Crashing global stock markets are likely to delay new listings in the Gulf, reversing expectations for another banner year for IPOs. The region ranked among the top five globally in 2024 for stock market debuts — raising $12.9 billion.

More than 40 companies were expected to go public this year, according to KAMCO Investment Co., a Kuwait-based asset manager. But CEO of Saudi consultancy Elevare360 and Semafor columnist Wael Mahdi said activity may not resume until the fourth quarter or early 2026. That parallels IPO delays elsewhere, with multiple finance and tech firms putting off their public debuts in the US, too.

A chart showing the number of IPOs in the Gulf region per year between 2015 and 2025.

Investors in the Gulf are still eyeing potential airline IPOs, including Saudi budget carrier Flynas and Abu Dhabi’s flagship Etihad. Listed airlines remain scarce in the region, so the companies are likely to attract attention — if they come to market — because the Middle East was the only region globally where airline passenger yields rose last year, driven by strong demand for premium long-haul travel.

AD
AD