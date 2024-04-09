US sends confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. delivered thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers confiscated from Iran to Ukraine last week, along with hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to help Kyiv’s ailing war effort.

The weapons were captured from Iranian vessels that had been smuggling them to Houthi rebels in Yemen, and will be enough to equip one Ukrainian battalion with rifles, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Tuesday.

Ukraine is facing ammunition shortages that have forced its forces to slowly retreat, with Russian troops able to fire five times the number of artillery shells.

It comes as U.S. aid to Kyiv remains held up in Congress amid political infighting, with Ukrainian officials fearing Russia could make significant advances this summer unless Kyiv receives a surge in ammunition. House Speaker Mike Johnson is not expected to unveil his plan for funding Ukraine this week, Punchbowl reported.

Transferring confiscated weapons allows the Biden administration to bypass the congressional hold-up completely. The U.S previously transferred to Ukraine more than one million rounds of ammunition seized from vessels that were on their way to Yemen last year.