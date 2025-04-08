Trump’s trade war has a few silver linings for clean energy

Are there any winners in the energy transition during a rapidly escalating global trade war? For the most part, tariffs clearly work against decarbonization: Renewable energy and utility-scale energy storage projects in the US are highly dependent on imported parts from Vietnam and other countries that now face steep tariffs, which will raise construction costs at a time when these projects’ upfront spending requirements were already one of their main bottlenecks. Electric-vehicle prices will also go up. Meanwhile, prices for oil and gas, which were exempted from tariffs, have fallen steeply in the past week, making them more competitive with alternative energy sources. Coal traders in Asia will likely benefit from a push to reduce manufacturing costs there.

Yet there could be a few silver linings in the storm. A tanking stock market means lower borrowing costs, while central banks elsewhere like the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are projected to cut rates more than previously expected, which could benefit renewable project developers.

And what will happen with all the solar panels and EV batteries that China is churning out which were once bound for the West? Pre-existing trade barriers with the US and EU were already driving more of those to emerging markets, said Antoine Vagneur-Jones, head of trade and supply chains at BloombergNEF. That trend will accelerate, which could either improve those countries’ access to low-cost clean tech or give them leverage to negotiate deals with Chinese manufacturers to invest in new local factories, something that Turkey, for one, is already doing.

AD

And there’s one other way a global trade war could help the climate crisis, although with plenty of unpleasant side effects: Lower economic activity overall means lower emissions.