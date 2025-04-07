Discontent with Trump economic agenda grows amid tariff chaos

US business leaders delivered some of their sharpest criticism of US President Donald Trump Monday, as even the president’s biggest re-election campaign champions started to waver over his contentious tariff measures.

The criticism followed a nationwide wave of more than 1,200 protests over the weekend organized by the group “Hands Off” that took place in opposition to Trump’s early actions in office — the biggest public show against the president since his November election victory.

Demonstrators rallied against his sweeping tariffs, firing of government workers, dismantling of health and social programs, and immigration crackdown.