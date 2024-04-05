The strange bedfellows slowing a greener US grid

Several barriers are holding up transmissions projects across the United States, and environmental litigation, as in the CHC case, is but one: The grinding pace of federal permitting, structural disincentives for utilities to invest in transmission, and in some cases concerted lobbying efforts by utility companies to weaken policy changes that could streamline the process are all also to blame.

Federal regulators are expected to issue a new set of rules soon that could address some of these obstacles, potentially amounting to one of the most impactful climate policy reforms of the Biden administration — if it can placate both the community and environmental groups that are blocking transmission projects on cultural or conservation grounds, as well as utilities disinclined to cede control of their local monopolies.

AD

There have been some recent notable successes in transmission, including the launch of construction on a line to bring wind power from Wyoming to California, and the close of an $11 billion financing round for a massive wind-and-transmission project across the southwest. CHC itself is the only incomplete line from a batch of 17 regional transmission lines around the midwest that were initially approved in 2011.

But in general, the pace is moving much too slow, especially as EVs and data centers add far more demand. The incomplete CHC line is holding back 25 gigawatts worth of clean power projects across the Midwest — about the capacity of 2.5 million rooftop solar arrays. Add up all the high-voltage transmission systems currently planned or under construction in the U.S. and you get about 10,000 miles, with a capacity to carry 132 gigawatts of new power, according to the consulting firm Grid Strategies. That’s no more than 10% of what the country needs to add by 2035 to have a grid capable of delivering the much greater volume of power that will be required for net zero emissions, according to the firm. If the current rate of growth of high-voltage transmissions persists, a Princeton study warned, 80% of the emissions benefit of the Inflation Reduction Act could be lost.

The frustrations of local communities and environmental groups are well known. But a bigger — and less remarked upon — part of this problem is the fact that transmission often represents a threat to utilities, said Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. Utilities in regulated power markets make a lower profit margin on transmission projects than they do on new power plants. They don’t like the idea of cheaper power sneaking into their service area, and if transmission lines do have to get built, they don’t like relinquishing control and profits to another company.

AD

“The biggest obstacles to developing the network are a lack of planning, and deciding who should pay for new large-scale transmission projects,” he said. “And legislative efforts to resolve those questions have been unsuccessful because of the role utilities have played in blocking them.”

Peskoe is referring to the Big Wires Act, introduced last year by Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), which would have given regional grid operators more authority to make planning and cost allocation decisions, and also required them to be able to move the equivalent of 30% of their peak power demand between regions. But after lobbying against the bill by utilities including Duke Energy and Southern Company, the only part of the bill that passed into law was a requirement for a three-year federal study on the benefits of transmission that experts say is redundant. A spokesperson for Peters said he is still working to fit those transfer requirements into other permitting legislation.