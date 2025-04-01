Republicans double down on voter ID — even though it may not help them

Wisconsin voters will decide Tuesday whether to add their 10-year old voter ID requirement to the state’s constitution. Soon after that, lawmakers will vote on whether to require a government ID that proves the holder’s citizenship before registering to vote.

Both are Republican priorities, opposed by Democrats. But the two major parties’ coalitions are shifting — and the old assumption that Republicans appealed to the affluent voters most likely to have their paperwork in order, while Democrats mobilized less educated, poorer Americans who sometimes lack documents like drivers licenses and passports, is no longer clear.

An academic study last year suggested that ID requirements — especially in the sort of lower-turnout races where Democrats now thrive — don’t threaten the party as they used to, when it has sued on the grounds that the rules discriminated against Black voters. Rick Hasen, an academic critic of GOP actions in the “voting wars,” has suggested that some sort of voter identification rule could be part of a compromise to end them.

“Democrats are appealing more to higher income, higher educated voters who are more likely to have ID,” Hasen told Semafor. “Democrats and their allies have invested significant resources in getting IDs to the people who need them – though that’s money they could be using on other priorities. The people who don’t have ID are the least likely to vote anyway.”

But that hasn’t changed the politicking around ID rules. Democrats warn that they’re suppressive or wasteful. Republicans suggest that the rules are needed to stop inevitable, anti-GOP election rigging by the far left.

“You can sort of tell where voter fraud is happening, where they ban ID, you know?” Elon Musk said at his Sunday night rally for Republicans in Green Bay. “Like, why would you ban ID? Like, New York and California, it’s illegal to show ID at an election!”

Earlier, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler told Semafor that the voter ID “ploy” deserved to fail – though he was confident that Susan Crawford, the judicial nominee backed by Democrats, could win with the current requirement in place.

“It’s an attempt to cement in the Constitution something that they passed into law on false pretenses, and in bad faith, years ago, in order to suppress the votes of people that they didn’t want to cast ballots,” Wikler said.