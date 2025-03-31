Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia for first international trip: report

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 31, 2025, 8:03am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with US President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka in 2019.
US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump will reportedly visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May, his first foreign trip since returning to office.

The decision mirrors a move he made at the beginning of his first term, Axios noted, and cements Riyadh’s growing heft in global diplomacy. The kingdom has hosted ceasefire talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, and has played a role in efforts to end the Gaza war, with a potential normalization of relations with Israel still on the table — though Riyadh says this depends on the creation of a Palestinian state.

The visit also points to the importance Trump himself attaches to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, and the region’s growing influence in Washington. The president this month said he would go to Saudi as the first foreign trip of his second term, linking the visit to Riyadh’s decision to invest $1 trillion over four years with American companies. Saudi Arabia isn’t the only Gulf nation opening its checkbook to garner the White House’s attention: The UAE this month committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the US over a decade, the Trump administration said, following a visit by the Emirates’ national security adviser to Washington.

AD
AD