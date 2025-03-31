Somaliland dismisses ‘misguided’ offer to hand over ports to US

Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland dismissed a plan by Mogadishu to hand the US control of two ports on the Gulf of Aden as “desperate and misguided.”

The comments by Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan, posted on X, came shortly after Semafor first reported the Somali government’s offer to Washington on Friday.

Mogadishu does not control the assets it offered and the move was widely seen as an attempt by the government to prevent Washington from recognizing breakaway regions in the troubled region.

As Semafor also first reported in December, the Trump administration is considering recognizing Somaliland in order to counter Chinese presence in the Horn of Africa.

Adan said on X that there was “nothing [Mogadishu] can do to stop the upcoming recognition of Somaliland.”