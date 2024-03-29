How stopping squatters became a hot conservative crusade

It was a triumphant day for Patti Peeples, but one thing didn’t sit right with her.

For more than a year, the 61-year-old Florida landlord fought to tighten the state’s law against squatting, a crime she saw up close when two women faked a rental agreement and occupied one of her Jacksonville properties. She’d done interview after interview, worked closely with her local legislators, and testified in Tallahassee. The result, a tough new law that would let sheriffs evict squatters without entering a lengthy legal process, passed with unanimous bipartisan support.

On Wednesday, invited by her Republican state representative, Peeples arrived at the bill signing in Orlando. The longtime Democrat took her seat next to a local Republican fund-raiser as Gov. Ron DeSantis described squatter horror stories from New York. “Illegal aliens” were “instructing other foreigners how to come into this country and commandeer property,” he said; then he introduced Flash Shelton, a “squatter hunter” from California, who thanked the governor for taking action.

AD

“What passes muster in New York and California isn’t passing muster here,” said DeSantis. Peeples had won; but how, she wondered, had her cause suddenly been turned into a political cudgel for conservatives?

“This is the good and the bad of politics in our country,” she told Semafor. “It was nonsensical to showcase an individual who had nothing to do with the bill being written and passed, doesn’t live in the state of Florida, and makes money from his business that uses tactics to remove squatters that could be copied and increase the chance of violence.”

In multiple states, including New York and Florida, viral stories about people seizing homes they don’t own have inspired legislation to stop it. There’s no organized partisan opposition to those bills. But Republicans have seized the initiative, warning of a squatter crisis inflamed by liberal crime policies and illegal immigration; a popular migrant TikTok influencer’s video urging people to “invade” and “seize” homes burned through conservative media just as the Florida bill was passing.

AD

“There are challenges, with adverse possession being exploited to benefit unethical behavior by a few,” said Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who like every member of her party supported the anti-squatter bill. “The rhetoric the governor used was never mentioned anywhere during the [legislative] process. Leave it to DeSantis to make every issue partisan.”