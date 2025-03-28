Kuwaiti government official accused of fixing raffles

One woman’s streak of four luxury car wins in Kuwaiti televised raffles was too good to be true.

Videos show a government official running the draws with an approach we will charitably call… unorthodox. He allegedly slipped the winning tickets from his sleeve after clumsily shaking off a pile of others.

The Ya Hala Kuwait Shopping Festival, which organized the raffle, has paused draws while authorities investigate a three-year scam allegedly involving up to 20 people. The raffle should have been beyond reproach: It was overseen by the so-called Permanent Committee for Celebrating National Holidays and Occasions and staffed by Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Trade officials. A deputy minister offered his resignation.