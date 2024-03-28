Smartphone maker Xiaomi takes on Tesla with first electric car

Smartphone giant Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled its first electric vehicle, becoming the latest Chinese firm to enter a highly saturated EV market where automakers are struggling to generate sales.

The sporty, tech-heavy SU7 — which is drawing comparisons to Porsche’s Taycan and Panamera models for its styling — is also seeking to compete with electric car giant Tesla. The Xiaomi car has more than 100 kilometers of extra range on battery charge than Tesla’s Model 3, and costs $4,000 less, starting at around $29,900.

Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin in April, Reuters reported. But many are questioning whether Xiaomi — a late entrant to the electric vehicle market — will be able to keep up with dozens of other EV companies that are struggling to stay afloat amid fierce competition and weaker consumer demand.