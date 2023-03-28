Would you eat a lab-grown woolly mammoth meatball?

Lab-grown meat is a recent phenomenon that has divided the public. Now the woolly mammoth has entered the debate.

Vow, an Australia-based food cultivation company, announced Tuesday that they had successfully grown woolly mammoth tissue and turned it into a meatball.

However, the meatball is not yet fit for human consumption, the company said, adding that since it is an "extinct protein" it will take more time to determine whether Mammoth meat is safe.

The culinary work of art was revealed at the Netherland's NEMO Science Museum on Tuesday.