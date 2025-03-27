US homeland security chief threatens to intensify immigration crackdown

The US homeland security chief threatened to intensify an immigration crackdown during a visit to Latin America.

Standing in front of a cell in a notorious El Salvador prison, on the first leg of a three-nation tour, Kristi Noem warned that migrants who entered the US illegally could be jailed abroad.

Noem’s trip came as a US judge upheld a temporary block on efforts by the Trump administration to deport migrants using wartime powers, part of a growing dispute between the government and the courts.

Ultimately, El País noted, the prison visit offered “a symbol of the Trump administration’s hardline stance on undocumented migration and the lengths to which it is willing to go to combat it.”