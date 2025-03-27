South Sudan opposition leader is detained, intensifying civil war fears

The main rival to South Sudan’s leader was placed under house arrest, ramping up fears of civil war.

The head of the United Nations mission in the country this week warned that South Sudan was on the brink of a return to the conflict that killed an estimated 400,000 people from its independence in 2011 until a peace deal was agreed in 2018.

The US and Britain have reduced their diplomatic presence in the country over the possibility of conflict, while Norway and Germany have temporarily shut their embassies.

The detention of First Vice President Riek Machar, the leader of the main opposition party, amplifies those fears: He and President Salva Kiir have long been at loggerheads, with their coalition government regarded as fragile.