Ukraine touts military successes in Black Sea

Ukraine’s navy said it has sunk or disabled a third of all Russian warships in the Black Sea since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of the country.

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Associated Press that Ukraine’s goal is a “complete absence of military ships of the so-called Russian Federation in the Azov and Black Sea regions.”

While Kyiv has faced setbacks on land, it has recorded key successes at sea, putting pressure on Russia’s navy.