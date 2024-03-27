Why Biden is spending $6 billion on green concrete and whiskey

It may be time to retire a climate cliché: Emissions from the sectors targeted in this program are sometimes called “hard to abate,” because many industrial processes require high temperatures from burning coal and natural gas that aren’t easily replaced by low-carbon electricity. But research and innovation over the past few years have delivered a range of technological solutions for high-carbon industries. Now, the biggest obstacle is getting factory owners, their customers, and their financiers to take a gamble on bringing those from the lab to commercial scale. The new round of DOE funding is meant to lower the stakes.

Of the roughly $811 billion invested by the private sector in climate tech since 2018, only about 5% has gone to low-carbon industrial processes, according to BloombergNEF data. Electric vehicles, by comparison, have captured 30%. For each of the projects in the DOE program, federal funding can supply no more than half of the total investment required, and in most cases much less than that, Cummins said. She expects the DOE’s $6 billion to draw in at least another $14 billion from private investors, with more to follow if the proof-of-concept works.

“We prefer ‘yet to abate’ now instead of ‘hard to abate’,” said Bryan Fisher, managing director for climate-aligned industries at the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute. “All of these are near-proven technologies that just need to be demonstrated in a commercial environment. Somebody just has to do the first one, so we can get the second and third ones.”

Projects in the program include replacing coal-burning blast furnaces at an Ohio steel plant with alternatives that run on hydrogen and electricity, a super-efficient aluminum smelter that will be the first such smelter built in the U.S. in 45 years, and a gas-electric hybrid glass furnace in California to churn out low-carbon wine bottles. Some of the grants will benefit startups working on their first-ever commercial-scale facility. Others will benefit big incumbent emitters trying to clean up, including an ExxonMobil petrochemical refinery in Texas, a steel plant run by Sweden’s SSAB, one of the world’s largest steelmakers, and an effort by beverage giant Diageo to replace gas-fired boilers used in the production of Bulleit whiskey with electric ones. Big companies like Exxon may not be obvious candidates for federal climate funding, but they have the balance sheet and technical expertise to put a major dent in emissions if they can be convinced to opt for a lower-carbon alternative, Fisher said.

To actually get a check from DOE, all of these projects have to clear a few more rounds of due diligence, including proving they’ll create local jobs and that they have at least a few early customers lined up that are willing to pay a bit more for green products. Most likely, not all of these projects will pan out. But if even a few do, the return on investment — in terms of emissions reduced per taxpayer dollar invested — would be huge.