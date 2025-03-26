UAE startup offers sports betting for Muslims, minus the sin

A UAE startup is trying to spice up sports with a betting app that doesn’t accept wagers.

Hajem Sports lets users compete for points and climb league tables. The company earns revenue by selling digital trinkets like avatar skins. “We wanted to give the Arab or Muslim user a skin in the game without committing a vice,” its founder said.

Gambling is strictly prohibited in Islam. The Quran is unequivocal — alongside alcohol and idolatry, it’s part of Satan’s handiwork. Clerics have long opposed substitutes for haram items — non-alcoholic beer, beef bacon, and “halal dating” — but attitudes are shifting. Still, mimicking the thrill of a 1,000-to-1 parlay won’t quite hit the same when points replace cash.