Gulf sovereign wealth funds get competitive as they pivot to Asia

Gulf sovereign wealth funds are juicing their offers to senior executives with experience in Asia.

Those with prior stints at funds like Singapore’s Temasek or Canada’s Maple Eight are in highest demand, according to Deloitte, while Gulf investors’ pivot to Asia has boosted the need for investment professionals in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Gulf SWFs are particularly active in China, leaning on strong trade and diplomatic ties to Beijing as Western investors reduce their exposure, according to the consultancy. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority are among the top 10 shareholders in Chinese A-share listed firms. Africa is another strategic area: The UAE and Saudi Arabia are targeting mining assets, showing a higher appetite for risk, Deloitte said.