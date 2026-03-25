UAE’s largest school operators look to reopen

Parents in Dubai this week received an unexpected — but welcome — survey from schools to gauge how comfortable they would be with sending their children back to the classroom. For one of the UAE’s biggest school operators, responses were mixed, with some saying they are willing to send their kids, and others still cautious. Other Gulf countries like Qatar have started to reopen campuses — and Saudi Arabia’s schools never closed — even as Iranian missiles and drones continue to hit cities.

UAE authorities have mandated distance learning until April 3, but in Dubai, they are now evaluating school reopenings on a case-by-case basis. Getting kids back to a normal routine is important to project “business as usual” and to keep some expats who have shifted to remote work from leaving the country for the rest of the school year.

Many families evacuated early in the war, on flights paid for by their governments or employers, while others decamped to Arab and European cities on extended spring breaks and Eid holidays. With air defenses proving to be largely effective and commercial flights returning, the lack of in-person education is starting to look like an outlier.