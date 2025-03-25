Progressive TikToker raises $100,000 for House primary bid

Progressive TikTok star Katherine Abughazaleh entered the race for a safe Democratic seat in Congress on Monday, quickly raising $100,000 for her campaign.

“What if we didn’t suck?” she asked in her launch video.

Abughazaleh, 26, said that she only moved to Chicago last year, but didn’t see Rep. Jan Schakowsky, 80, wielding her power effectively in the House.

“Democrats should have been standing outside the Treasury Department when Elon Musk and his cronies went in,” she told Semafor.

Abughazaleh, whose videos for Media Matters helped her garner a social media following, was laid off after a Musk defamation lawsuit drained the progressive group’s resources.

Schakowsky has not decided whether to seek another term in Chicago’s liberal suburbs; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he supported his incumbents and had not heard of Abughazaleh.