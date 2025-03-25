Climate investors see opportunity in Trump’s anti-climate push

The barrage of executive orders and agency appointments in the first few months of the second Trump administration has triggered a measure of despair from climate-forward types: For example, ExxonMobil — confident in its drilling technology but also, as my colleague Tim McDonnell put it, in “a growing sense that the climate ambitions of… world leaders are losing political momentum” — plans to increase oil output in the coming years.

Yet that doesn’t mean that the energy transition has stalled, much less reversed. Deep-pocketed investors instead see the bad vibes as creating value by driving down the purchase price of major renewables assets. Qualitas is far from alone: The deputy chief investment officer for renewables at Brookfield Asset Management told Bloomberg last week that “a dislocation between what the market noise is and the fundamentals, that creates a very good opportunity for us.” Senior executives at the investment bank Jefferies and the private equity behemoth KKR echoed those sentiments.

For Perez, the case for the 2024 North Carolina deal is driven both by surging demand for power — thanks in large part to the growth of data centers — as well as mounting stresses on solar developers, making them attractive acquisition targets: Such firms often borrow heavily in order to ready sites for solar farms with the aim of selling them on to operators at a profit — a model that worked well when interest rates hovered near zero, but which has been strained in recent years as the Federal Reserve has ratcheted up borrowing costs.

Oil and gas companies turning away from renewables means there are fewer potential buyers to compete with, while a belief that the energy transition will continue — faster or slower, perhaps, depending on the party in power — means “there’s going to be value,” Perez said, in simply holding assets that sit in the “interconnection queue,” or the waiting list for projects that are looking to sell power to the wider electricity grid.

I asked Perez whether the strategy wasn’t incredibly risky, given the possibility of energy policy swerving further under Trump or rates going up, rather than down, for example. “The point for us,” he replied, “is that the barrier of entry is higher.”