Spring comes earlier than ever to the US

Spring has come earlier than ever before in much of the United States. Twelve states had their warmest January and February ever, while another 18 had one of their 10 warmest, Scientific American reported.

The mild winter led to the earliest recorded signs of spring, such as leaves on trees and blossoming flowers, in New York City, Nantucket, and elsewhere. Migratory birds have arrived ahead of schedule, and some blossoms are already wilting. In general, the first leaves tend to arrive about a week earlier in northern and western states than they did 60 years ago.