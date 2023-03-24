The right's new viral video fixation

On Feb. 24, an account with a quarter of a million followers posted two videos of a Black man harassing Asian passersby in New York. Armour Cards, a Twitter user with fewer than 700 followers, responded with an undated video of the same man insulting a white man on a subway train, babbling about his “emaciated, attenuated, tenuous body.”

Armour Cards, who spoke with Semafor but chose to remain anonymous, was surprised by what happened next. The video had been recorded in 2019, “on the 1 train between 42nd and 50th St,” but was re-posted by thousands of users as evidence of anti-white harassment in today’s New York, and of racist ideology run amok — garnering hundreds of thousands of views along the way.

“Congratulations Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi,” tweeted the managing editor of the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee while sharing the footage.

Armour Cards, a self-described “DeSantis conservative” who has a baseball signed by the Florida governor, was unsure what the authors of “White Fragility” and “How to Be An Anti-Racist” had to do with a disturbed man ranting on the subway, a year before the George Floyd protests made them household names.

But the broader arc of the video was unsurprising if you’ve been on Twitter lately. Contextless video clips of fights, anti-white harassment, and general urban decay appear to be flooding conservative corners of social media, where they’re shared with commentary blaming liberal prosecutors for an unchecked crime wave and progressives for racial division.

On Twitter, short footage can grab millions of views, sometimes helped along by accounts that have been restored under Elon Musk’s ownership after being banned under the previous regime for violating hate and harassment rules. Anti-hate groups are worried that the new social media environment is giving extremists a wedge into the mainstream political conversation, including with viral videos. The version of the subway video shared by the Babylon Bee editor, for example, came from an account almost exclusively devoted to curating similar clips alongside openly white supremacist commentary.

At least one prominent conservative user who has been harshly critical of the left’s take on crime and race is unnerved by what he sees as a steady stream of vaguely sourced rage-bait.

“Videos like this have been making it to everybody’s timeline,” said Ian Miles Cheong, a Malaysia-based journalist who covers culture and technology, referring to one recent viral clip as “garbage from four years ago.”

Cheong is a popular figure on the right for his own online commentary skewering left-wing activists, which includes sharing viral footage of violence and provocations. But he says he’s personally urged Musk, who sometimes interacts with him on Twitter, to identify inflammatory videos, limit their reach, and add more context via the site’s “Community Notes” feature.

“I think it's something that they really need to cut down on,” he said. “I don't want to watch fights every time that I log on to Twitter.”

Musk, who relishes weighing in on hot topics among the site’s “anti-woke” users, has so far been an active consumer. “Even though this clip is from 2005, it is still a super messed up thing to say,” he replied on Twitter this week, after a far-right commentator shared an old C-SPAN clip of a Black bookstore owner’s call for the “extermination” of white people. The embedded tweet that caught Musk’s eye, which called the rant evidence of a “coordinated plot” by the left, did not include the date.