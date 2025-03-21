Appetite for costly drone shows is growing in the UAE

Grand finale or just another Thursday? More and more events in the UAE are capping off proceedings with major drone displays. Companies that specialize in the aerial pageantry are putting on multiple performances a week, turning around designs for events like the film premiere of Wicked at the Burj Khalifa, major events like ADIPEC, and the Dubai World Cup for horse racing.

An average show in the region costs about $112,250 — much more expensive than an old-fashioned fireworks display — and has 401 drones, Rest of World reports. More people are getting their pilot’s license and new companies are cropping up: Dubai has seen a 76% increase in registered drone pilots, a 53% growth in firms, and a 75% surge since 2023 in commercial drone activities, according to government figures.