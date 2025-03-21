Abu Dhabi’s AI-for-oilfields firm eyes global expansion

An Abu Dhabi-backed firm plans to sell artificial intelligence technology it developed for its own oilfields to other resource-rich nations, a top executive told Semafor.

AIQ — a joint venture between national oil company ADNOC and Presight, backed by AI firm G42 — has developed software and hardware that ADNOC says has helped reduce downtime at drilling sites through predictive maintenance and increased productivity, cutting project timelines from weeks down to a matter of hours. It is now exploring deals in countries where Presight has contracts, such as Albania, Angola, Azerbaijan, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Paraguay, AIQ’s acting managing director Magzhan Kenesbai said.

The firm is also looking to make acquisitions, Kenesbai added, declining to give specifics. He called reports of an IPO “speculation” and declined to comment further.