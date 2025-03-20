US, UAE deepen AI partnership

The United Arab Emirates plans to deepen its artificial intelligence investments in the US after US President Donald Trump hosted the Gulf nation’s top national security adviser.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed’s visit to Washington this week signaled that the UAE’s growing focus on AI is taking diplomatic priority over fraught geopolitical issues like the war in Gaza, Middle East Eye wrote.

Sheikh Tahnoon runs two Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds, one of which announced a $25 billion US energy venture to power AI, possibly giving him more capital than any other single AI investor globally.

The UAE is seeking access to the most advanced American AI chips, betting on US technology over China and moving closer to Washington’s sphere of influence, analysts say.