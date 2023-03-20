‘On thin ice’: Time running out to address causes of climate change, UN chief says

A new report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a stark warning to world governments about the threat facing the planet if no changes are made to global emissions.

The world is on track to hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warming by 2035 if current trends continue, the report found, and the extreme heat recorded today will be normal and among the coolest in a generation’s time.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanity “is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast.” He called for a rapid move away from fossil fuels, and for a phase out of coal in rich nations by 2030.

Guterres said the planet is quickly reaching a point of no return, and risks missing the 1.5 degree of warming agreed to during the 2015 Paris Agreement.