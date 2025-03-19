Trump’s diplomatic setbacks cast doubt on dealmaker reputation

US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic setbacks in Ukraine, Gaza, and Panama are casting doubt on his dealmaking reputation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to have rejected Trump’s bid for a full ceasefire in Ukraine, instead agreeing only to a limited truce: “Putin told Trump today that he wants a lasting peace, but his negotiating position suggests otherwise,” one expert wrote.

At the same time, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — pushed by Trump before his inauguration — appeared to be in tatters.

And Chinese authorities were angered by an agreement by a BlackRock-led consortium to take control of Panama Canal ports, which the White House had celebrated.

Even a deal to address security concerns over TikTok, reportedly nearing agreement, drew criticism from a Republican lawmaker.