Qatar’s PM speaks on the nursing homes nobody will use

Tucker Carlson has spent his entire career focused on US politics and culture wars, building a large and loyal conservative audience. This year, that audience got a taste of the Gulf.

Carlson has visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, heaping praise on the region’s development and its leaders. (On the UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: a “wise leader unlike any other president I have met.”)

His latest interview was a sit-down with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who played a central role in the Israel-Hamas hostage release and ceasefire negotiations. Among the revelations: Sheikh Mohammed has a “personal relationship” with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, attending his son’s wedding in February 2024.

He also shared that Qatar built nursing homes to climb UN development rankings, which remain empty because of cultural norms favoring elderly care with family. People would be “publicly shamed” if they sent their parents to senior homes, he said, but Qatar “built it anyway to get the fancy branding.”