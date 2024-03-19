Ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro indicted for allegedly fabricating his vaccination data

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been indicted for allegedly falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccination data, marking the first time he faces potential criminal charges since leaving office.

The embattled leader is accused of entering false information into country’s public health database to make it seem as though he, his 12-year-old daughter, and several others in his inner circle received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to police documents released by the country’s Supreme Court.

The changes to the database appear to have been made shortly before Bolsonaro traveled to the U.S. in December 2022, when he would have required a vaccination certificate to enter the country.

If convicted of falsifying the data, Bolsonaro could face up to 12 years in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Bolsonaro became a prominent global anti-vaccine figure and one of the few world leaders to publicly rally against quarantine health restrictions.

The former president on Tuesday confirmed with Reuters that he had not been vaccinated.

“It’s a selective investigation,” he told Reuters. “I’m calm, I don’t owe anything. The world knows that I didn’t take the vaccine.”

The former president faces numerous legal problems for his alleged role in casting doubt about the country’s electronic voting system shortly before the 2023 Brasilia uprising. The country’s top electoral court ruled him ineligible to run in the 2030 election.

Bolsonaro is also being investigated for reportedly trying to bring $3 million worth of jewelry into Brazil without declaring the items to customs agents.