Kuwait detains 16 people accused of Hezbollah ties

Kuwait detained 16 people accused of having links to Hezbollah and plotting to “spread chaos and disrupt public order.”

But it’s the interior ministry’s styling of the guns, bullets, and other contraband that’s stealing the show. Small drones, laptops, a lone VHS tape, bows and arrows, axes, pocket knives, and brass knuckles — all laid out alongside pills and rolling papers, three half-filled bottles of booze, and a wooden replica of the twin-pronged sword held by the prophet’s nephew Ali who Shia Muslims consider their first Imam. Everything is arranged in piles, bordered by police tape, and framed by Hezbollah figures and Shia clerics, as if they were shrines.

There’s no discounting the threat, but the haul doesn’t give the impression of a highly organized militant cell. In the mug shots, most suspects appear well past 50.