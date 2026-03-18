Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Kuwait detains 16 people accused of Hezbollah ties

Mar 18, 2026, 9:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Kuwait police seizure. Courtesy of Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, @Moi_kuw/X.

Kuwait detained 16 people accused of having links to Hezbollah and plotting to “spread chaos and disrupt public order.”

But it’s the interior ministry’s styling of the guns, bullets, and other contraband that’s stealing the show. Small drones, laptops, a lone VHS tape, bows and arrows, axes, pocket knives, and brass knuckles — all laid out alongside pills and rolling papers, three half-filled bottles of booze, and a wooden replica of the twin-pronged sword held by the prophet’s nephew Ali who Shia Muslims consider their first Imam. Everything is arranged in piles, bordered by police tape, and framed by Hezbollah figures and Shia clerics, as if they were shrines.

There’s no discounting the threat, but the haul doesn’t give the impression of a highly organized militant cell. In the mug shots, most suspects appear well past 50.

Mohammed Sergie
AD