UK seeks ‘leadership role’ in climate finance as US withdraws from commitments

Britain’s development finance body is working with London’s financial district to ramp up funding for sustainable energy projects in Africa as the impact of Washington’s withdrawal from global climate and humanitarian commitments intensifies.

Asked about the impact of the US stepping back from climate commitments, Leslie Maasdorp, who was appointed British International Investment’s CEO late last year, said the UK sought to play a “bigger global leadership role” on climate finance by mobilizing capital from institutional investors, pension funds, and insurance companies.

Maasdorp said that BII — which directed around 60% of its £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) in investments in 2023 to projects in Africa — had begun “engaging” with the City of London, the part of the British capital that is home to the country’s banks and financial institutions, after receiving £100 million from the UK government in September to attract private capital. BII sought proposals from asset managers on how best to invest half of the sum, drawing around 30 proposals from large institutional investors.

“The opportunity for BIII is to now leverage off our climate finance capability,” said Maasdorp, stressing that the development finance institution, which has prioritized climate finance in recent years, played a key role by de-risking climate projects in frontier and emerging market countries across Africa. “There’s clearly a gap between what people perceive as the risk and what the real risks are.”