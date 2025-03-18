Educators on edge over Trump plans to slash federal funding for US universities

The Trump administration’s plan to rollback federal funding for US universities and colleges has left educators on edge, with some institutions preemptively tightening their belts by paring back on graduate programs and freezing new hires.

The timing of the cuts is particularly challenging: Most institutions set their budgets a year in advance, and even those that are well-resourced “don’t have millions of dollars lying around that they can use to make up for that shortfall,” the assistant vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education told The Hill.