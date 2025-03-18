Trump settles on a theory for voiding Biden’s final days in office

President Donald Trump’s claim that the pardons signed by Joe Biden at the end of his term are now “void” and “vacant” began with an outcry among Trump allies about the former president’s mental capacity.

Trump declared Monday, without citing any evidence, that his predecessor had not seen some of the documents that have his name on them. But that prospect was first invoked nearly two weeks ago by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Trump ally. Bailey asked the Department of Justice to “investigate whether it was Biden or others who took executive actions” in his final days.

“Biden’s mental decline is famous,” Bailey wrote, suggesting that if the then-president hadn’t seen or understood some of the orders he signed, including pardons and sentence commutations, then “whatever actions he took were void.”

AD

The following day, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project claimed on X that every document signed by Biden “used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year.”

Heritage did not imply that all of those documents were invalid. And the National Archives said in a statement last week that the Biden-signed documents it digitally transmitted for publication in the Federal Register used a stock signature provided by the White House, indicating that the paper copies of the documents may have used a different version.

After Heritage urged investigators to “determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place,” conservative media began raising questions about whether Biden’s work could be undone.

AD

“Does it negate some of the pardons that were so handily given out there at the end of Biden’s time in office?” asked Lara Trump on her podcast.

“Wouldn’t it be great [if those] last-minute pardons are not legally binding?” Heritage president Kevin Roberts speculated on Newsmax. “That would be very appropriate.”

Trump addressed those questions on Thursday with reporters in the Oval Office, before escalating his unproven allegations about Biden’s knowledge of his own late-term orders.

AD

“Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden.”

Trump cited no evidence for the claim that Biden was unaware of his final pardons.