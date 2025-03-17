Saudi pours billions into Diriyah as megaproject nears completion

Saudi Arabia’s $63 billion Diriyah megaproject is taking shape with a flurry of new deals as the kingdom looks to complete major construction works in the capital before it hosts Expo 2030.

Diriyah is home to the historic mud-brick palaces of the UNESCO world heritage site at-Turaif, where the House of Saud traces its roots, as well as Michelin-listed restaurants and entertainment venues at Bujairi Terrace.

Developer Diriyah Company — backed by Public Investment Fund — secured $1.6 billion in financing to develop the Wadi Safar project, an upscale residential community being built alongside ultra-luxury resorts the Six Senses, Aman, and an Oberoi, in view of a Greg Norman-designed golf course. Armani, the Italian fashion house that has hotels and residences in Milan and Dubai, said it would build 15 branded residences in Diriyah.

In a bid to lure technology and media companies, Diriyah said it will build a dedicated commercial and residential district that aims to attract “global media networks, creative agencies, and professionals.”