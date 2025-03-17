Democrats rage at each other as party favorability hits all-time low

Democrats sprayed each other with friendly fire over the weekend, criticizing Schumer over the GOP’s spending bill and themselves for not winning the last election.

“When Democrats have been in power, we’ve been timid about passing things that make a difference in [Americans’] lives,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a town hall meeting in Des Moines.

Some progressive groups urged Schumer to resign; Indivisible said Saturday it would organize for “a Minority Leader who’s up for the fight this moment demands.” A CNN poll released Sunday found a record-low favorable rating for the Democratic Party.

“I would have liked to see, when Chuck Schumer had leverage here, to say we need A, B, C, and D for the Democratic Party, and force Republicans to meet him halfway on those issues,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.