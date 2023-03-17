Oil and gas companies are writing their own rules for carbon storage

Most carbon captured today is sequestered via “enhanced oil recovery,” a process in which it is injected into oil wells to push out the last drops. That type of use has helped make early-stage carbon capture facilities economic. But to reach the necessary scale, most CO2 will need to be injected deep underground into formations of porous rock. The Inflation Reduction Act doubled the tax credit available for geologic carbon storage, to $50 per ton.

“Texas has an opportunity to take the lead on this technology,” state Representative Drew Darby, a Republican who authored the other bill, told me. “To do that you have to create an environment that will allow businesses to invest in CCUS.”

Darby’s bill would limit the circumstances under which a company could be sued over an ongoing sequestration project, unless the company falsified information provided to regulators. It would also codify that sequestered CO2 does not qualify as a “public nuisance,” preventing suits brought on those grounds.

Bonnen’s bill addresses the period after a sequestration project is closed — an important part of the timeline for projects that are, in theory, meant to keep CO2 permanently out of the atmosphere. It authorizes the state to collect an unspecified advance fee from companies to create a trust fund out of which future maintenance and legal fees can be paid. Once a reservoir is no longer being added to and passes closure inspections from regulators, the company is released from liability. The state operates a similar program for oil and gas wells, which has failed to keep up with the pace of oil well retirements and had to be buttressed with federal funds last year.

Chevron is more supportive of the second proposal than the first, the spokesperson said: The company “believes that CCUS operators should remain responsible and liable during the higher-risk stages of projects (e.g. during injection) as well as during the immediate years after site closure to ensure it was closed properly, [but] we also support frameworks that allow for liability to be transferred to a governmental entity when risk is minimal and reasonable conditions have been met.”

Environmental groups have complained that the public health risks of carbon sequestration infrastructure on nearby communities are understudied, and that the industry needs more, not less, oversight. The Bonnen bill is a “get out of jail free card,” said Scott Anderson, Austin-based senior director for energy at the Environmental Defense Fund. “It’s a problem for the industry to simultaneously say ‘Don’t worry, we can do this, but by the way if it turns out not to be safe and effective, we don’t want to be responsible for mistakes’.”