“Focus on shovel-ready projects”: A top electric utility CEO on Washington’s biggest climate headache

Pedro Pizzaro said:

P: If you look across all the organized markets across the US, you will see very large interconnection queues, which have grown exponentially in the last several years and often exceed the peak capacity of their respective markets. This is an area of common ground across our sector, including utilities, developers, market operators and regulators: there is a strong sense that this needs reform. One item that could help currently under consideration at FERC is shifting from a “first in, first out” approach to “first ready, first served” in order to focus on shovel-ready projects.