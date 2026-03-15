Ukraine’s anti-drone tech gives it new global heft

Ukraine wants technology and cash in exchange for helping Gulf nations repel Iranian drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday, a sign of Kyiv’s newfound international leverage.

Ukraine, which has found a cost-effective and sustainable way to defend against Russian drone attacks, sent teams to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as to a US base in Jordan, to help fend off strikes.

Zelenskyy proposed a deal with the US to increase output of anti-drone tech.

The conflict is “having a profound impact on Ukraine’s international image,” an analyst wrote for the Atlantic Council.

Kyiv was seen as having little clout and being dependent on the West for survival, but “a radically different picture is now emerging.”