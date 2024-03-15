The no-brainer climate solution — with a big accounting problem

When compared with more expensive and technologically immature approaches to carbon removal like DAC, ERW looks like a safer bet for investors, and should be able to scale with relative ease. The fundamental science behind it is well established and understood, the materials used in the process are readily available, and farmers have seen clear benefits from spreading silicate rocks like basalt on their fields.

But to play a more meaningful role in decarbonization and avoid a similar fate as forest carbon credits, ERW companies will need to converge around rigorous, industry-wide standards for measurement, reporting, and verification of CO2 removal.

This is not an easy task. When taking field samples, it’s difficult to parse out the degree to which fluctuations in various measurements are due to carbon sequestration from rock weathering versus other chemical or biological processes, and hard to account for the potential leakage of carbon as it travels through rivers and streams to the sea.

Lithos’ technique for verifying CO2 removal is one of the primary reasons that Frontier invested in the startup. Hannah Bebbington, Head of Climate at Stripe, said Frontier was impressed that Lithos primarily relies on frequent soil measurements rather than modeling, and appreciated its open data ethos. Lithos plans to publish all of its findings for the broader scientific community to learn from.

UNDO’s approach, which relies on a combination of soil and water sampling as well as modeling, is currently undergoing a certification process with Puro.earth, a platform that connects buyers of carbon credits with certified CO2 removal projects. Two years ago, Puro published the world’s first ERW carbon crediting methodology, outlining the standards ERW projects must adhere to in order to be eligible for Puro’s carbon credits. (Lithos’ co-founder and CEO Mary Yap told me she found Puro’s approach insufficiently rigorous.)

So far, no ERW project is fully certified with Puro or any other carbon standard organization such as The Gold Standard or Verra, which has itself been criticized after its rainforest carbon offsets were found to be largely worthless. UNDO expects to be verified through Puro by the summer. But perhaps because that’s yet to happen, carbon credit rating agencies such as BeZero haven’t evaluated the legitimacy of ERW credits.

None of this means ERW-related carbon credits aren’t available for purchase. Corporate customers can buy such credits through either Lithos or UNDO right now, and individuals can purchase credits through UNDO as well. According to CDR.fyi, a website that tracks carbon dioxide removals, purchases, and deliveries, there are 21 ERW companies around the world, 13 of which already have buyers.

All of this could be a bit premature.

Sara Vicca, a professor of bioscience engineering at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, said thus far, there’s been too little research into fluctuations in the level of organic carbon in the soil from decomposing organic matter, and how that interacts with and affects the level of inorganic carbon introduced to the soil through rock weathering. “You can’t simply measure the CO2 flux on the soil and conclude anything about what’s going on with the weathering,” said Vicca.

And while Puro now has a crediting methodology for ERW, that doesn’t stop other agencies from developing alternate standards, potentially leading to confusion in the industry and a race to the bottom as buyers seek the cheapest credits available. In an attempt to avoid this, nonprofit climate organization Cascade is working with experts in the space to develop industry-wide technical standards that UNDO’s Manley said will become available in June.

“We are literally at the foothills of the journey right now,” Manley said.