How SVB’s collapse hurts the energy transition

Many climate tech companies, especially those working on renewable energy projects, have high capital requirements: They’re building factories, solar farms, or other big infrastructure that is expensive and typically financed by debt. The past decade — an era of unusually low interest rates — improved projects’ profit margins and helped make nascent tech commercially viable.

That’s changing. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates up to 5.5% this year, and other global central banks are following suit, after several years in which they were close to zero. Costs for steel and other materials are also rising. So climate tech was already seeing its returns and financing options squeezed before the SVB collapse.

“Everything is getting squished in,” said Tom Chi, founding partner at At One Ventures in San Francisco. “Some of that is healthy because it makes you more disciplined, but it’s a little past healthy at this point.”

Because of its institutional understanding of and commitment to climate tech, SVB was often willing and able to offer financing, on better terms, for projects that other banks shied away from. It was the sixth-largest financier of U.S. renewable energy projects in 2022, at $1.2 billion, and planned to offer $5 billion in financing by 2027 to all kinds of climate-related enterprises. Those statistics probably underplay its role in climate tech, since it was especially known as a bank for smaller startups, and served more than 1,500 climate and sustainability companies.

SVB had more insight than most banks into which types of startups were most likely to secure additional venture funding, which gave it a more nuanced view of risk. Ellis said it helped that individual bankers, such as climate and energy VP Danny Donovan, were a fixed presence at climate tech conferences and had at least half the industry on speed dial, often even financing founders’ personal mortgages. SVB also didn’t have business with fossil fuel companies, which some founders I spoke to cited as another reason, in the interest of minimizing their indirect carbon footprints, they chose it over bigger banks.

SVB was one of the only places climate tech companies could turn for venture debt, a form of short-term lending for companies without assets to offer as collateral, a service Ellis and many of her peers saw as indispensable. It’s not clear exactly how much of the venture debt that the bank had extended to climate tech companies, but which was as yet untapped, remains available, although several VCs I spoke to said companies they had invested in, like Sublime Systems, were now scrambling for alternatives. That will be challenging, because these loans are typically tied to the completion of a new fundraising round.

The upshot is that even though startups’ cash may be protected by U.S. government guarantees, without SVB the climate tech financing landscape will be more constricted than it already was.