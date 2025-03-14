Standard Chartered targets UAE’s affluent class

The UAE wealth effect is evident. Private deposits in the country’s banks surged 14.4% and credit grew 9.5%, according to central bank data, outpacing economic growth. Residents are accumulating wealth, while rich expats are drawn to the UAE’s financial infrastructure, rule of law, and open business climate, Kannan said. (The country has no income tax.)

Indians are the UAE’s largest expat group, and nearly nine million Indians live in the Gulf, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Traditionally labeled “Non-Resident Indians,” many send remittances, buy property, and invest in India. But for a wealthy subset, this identity is shifting.

Standard Chartered instead identifies the new group as “Global Indians” who still have deep ties to their home country but also have broader international interests, Kannan said. “Our role is to help them invest not just in India but across the full spectrum of opportunities.” This mindset also applies to other nationalities who are looking for wealth managers to advise on global investments, he said.

Wealthy people consider the availability of “premium banking services” when deciding where to move, said Jeremy Savory, CEO of Savory & Partners, a firm that provides advice on investment citizenship and residency programs. The UAE’s banks are “a key driver for our clients. In the past six months alone, we have experienced a significantly increased number of enquiries from Brits looking to relocate.”